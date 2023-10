Economy Rigathi Gachagua’s allocation beats President Ruto’s in Sh187bn mini budget

GRAPHIC | STANSLAUS MANTHI | NMG

By KEPHA MUIRURI

More by this Author

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife are some of the biggest beneficiaries of the Sh187 billion mini budget tabled in Parliament last week, with allocations to their offices for the first time overtaking those of the President and the First Lady.

Read more HERE.