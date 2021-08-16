Economy Havi sues two banks, police in LSK accounts tug-of-war

Two banks and the police have been sucked into the ongoing factional wars at the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) after they were sued for allegedly crippling the financial operations of the lawyers’ lobby.

LSK president Nelson Havi has filed two cases against the Kenya Commercial Bank #ticker:KCB (KCB), Standard Chartered Bank #ticker:SCBK and the National Police Service.

He has sued the KCB for denying new signatories of the LSK bank accounts access to the monies held in two bank accounts to effect payment of the organisation's staff salaries.

He wants the bank compelled by the court to allow the new signatories led by his vice president Carolyne Kamende, Maxwel Owour Miyawa, and Clarise Mmbone Osore to operate the accounts as resolved by LSK members in a special general meeting on June 26, 2021.

"Signatories to the accounts held by LSK are the three with the operating mandate being any three to sign. KCB has refused to comply with the instructions of the LSK to pay employees of LSK despite the filing of the requisite forms by the signatories," says Mr Havi in the court papers.