Economy Former Treasury CS Henry Rotich lands job in President Ruto's office

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich during the interview in Gigiri, Nairobi, on December 19, 2023. File | Nation Media Group

By KEVIN CHERUIYOT

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has landed a plum State job following an appointment by the Public Service Commission.

According to sources within the government, Mr Rotich has been picked to serve as the Senior Advisor on Fiscal Affairs and Budget Policy in the office of President William Ruto.

Press Secretary to the Presidential Communication Service (PCS) Mr Emmanuel Talam, also confirmed the appointment Thursday.

“Yes it is true, the former CS is now a presidential advisor,” he said.

The appointment comes one month after Mr Rotich and eight others were cleared by the court in the Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer graft case.

They were cleared by the trial Magistrate Eunice Nyutu, saying that there was not enough evidence against them.

Mr Rotich served as the Treasury CS in the two terms of the retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He was also among the CSs whom Mr Kenyatta retained in his two terms.

When the two dams scandal came up, President Ruto termed the case as a political witch hunt, and that not even a shilling allocated to the project was stolen.

Following the clearance of Mr Rotich, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), Transparency International, Katiba Institute and Africa Center for Open Governance (Africog) sued the prosecutors who handled the case.