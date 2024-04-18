Hotels face downgrade as CS cites ratings manipulation

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua makes his remarks during the Sarova Hotels 50th Anniversary Celebrations held on April 18, 2024 at the Sarova Stanley Hotel.
By
Tobias Messo
Some hotels in Kenya face the possibility of downgrades after allegations that they influence their ratings.
Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has issued a stern warning to the management of the unnamed hotels, accusing them of engaging in shady dealings to artificially increase their ratings.
Dr Mutua accused the Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) of failing to fulfill its duties as the manipulations take place.
