Economy House allocates NIS Sh1.2bn for polls

Lawmakers at Parliament Buildings. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author Summary This is after the Budget and Appropriations committee of the National Assembly approved a request from the Treasury to allocate the money to the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The allocation comes at a time the country is preparing for the elections that have increased pressure on the NIS and other security agencies in the midst of increasing internal and external security threats.

Kenya will hold the General Elections on August 9 where the country will elect President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor.

Parliament has allocated Sh1.25 billion to the spy agency for beefing security ahead of the August General elections.

This is after the Budget and Appropriations committee of the National Assembly approved a request from the Treasury to allocate the money to the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The allocation comes at a time the country is preparing for the elections that have increased pressure on the NIS and other security agencies in the midst of increasing internal and external security threats.

Kenya will hold the General Elections on August 9 where the country will elect President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor.

“Increase Sh1.25 billion for security operations during the General Elections,” the committee said of the allocation made under National Security Intelligence.

NIS budgetary spending is not open to public scrutiny but the increased allocation is a pointer that the spy agency will beef up operations across the country to monitor the landscape for potential threats to the national security ahead, during and after the polls.

Kenya remains keen to avert recurrence of post-election violence such as after the 2007 polls amid growing tensions in the bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

[email protected]