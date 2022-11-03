Economy House team pledges to end pain of Kenyans in Middle East

A mother is overwhelmed by emotions as she narrates how her 34-year-old daughter was suffering in Saudi Arabia at the hands of her employer in this picture taken on October 6, 2020. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

The new Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers Committee of the House has announced plans to institute critical reforms in the export of labour to stop the suffering of Kenyans working in the Middle East.

The committee resolved to create a platform where Kenyans working abroad as well as stakeholders in the immigration sector can formulate policy.

Lydia Mizigi, the chairperson of the committee and Ruiru MP Simon King'ara, who was picked as the vice chairperson, said the team is keen on tackling the plight of Kenyans suffering in Saudi Arabia.

"The establishment of this committee has been long overdue, given the outcry of Kenyans about the plight of tens of citizens working in the diaspora. And especially the Middle East,” Ms Mizigi, the Taita Taveta Woman Representative said.

Mr King'ara said the committee has capacity to incorporate the input key stakeholders to restore the humanity in working abroad.

"Which is why I also challenge us to work closely with other line committees to deliver on our mandate. There are massive expectations on us," Mr King'ara said.

The 12th Parliament amended the Standing Orders to establish the select committee on Diaspora and Migrant Workers address the plight of migrant workers, students and holders of dual citizenship living abroad following complaints from domestic workers in the ME.

The 14-member team will handle all issues facing Kenyan nationals with dual citizenship, Kenyan migrant workers and their families abroad and students.

Many Kenyan youth are seeking jobs abroad to escape the high level of unemployment in the country. About 1.2 million Kenyan youth join the labour market every year.

