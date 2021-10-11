Economy IEBC lists 14pc of voter target in the first week

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has registered 14 percent of targeted voters in the first week of the mass listing.

A registration update from the IEBC puts the weekly figures at 202,518 out of a target of 1,500,000 voters.

The polls agency launched the exercise on October 4 and is targeting to register at least six million new voters by the close of the exercise on November 2.

“For the last seven days, the commission has registered 202,518 new voters out of the weekly target of 1,500,00,” said IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati in a statement yesterday.

“The lower voter turnout is mainly attributed to a general voter apathy, insecurity in parts of Lamu, Baringo and Laikipia counties as well along Kenya-Somalia border.”

The IEBC says it has hired voter mobilisers in the 290 constituencies to boost awareness of the listing.

After the registration that ends on November 2, data will be compiled and cleaned before the voters verify their details for a month early next year.

A final register will then be out marking the final phase ahead of the August 9 elections.

The commission will also conduct mass voter registration for the diaspora in December.

The IEBC will include six more countries in its diaspora list namely South Africa, the US, UK, Canada, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.