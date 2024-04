Economy Ifmis vulnerable to manipulation, warns US official

The US has warned that Kenya's Ifmis is vulnerable to manipulation and hacking.

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

The US has warned that Kenya's Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis) is vulnerable to manipulation and hacking, exposing taxpayers to possible loss of billions of shillings.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) says in a new report that Ifmis faces multiple risks that have been highlighted by American firms doing or seeking to do business with Kenya.

Read more HERE