Economy Israel’s Mitrelli Group eyes Kenya after visit by President Ruto

President William Ruto and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in his office in Jerusalem. FILE PHOTO | PCS

By LINET OWOKO

An Israeli property firm Mitrelli Group has revealed plans to set up shop in Kenya in the coming weeks, days after President William Ruto visited the Jewish state, opening doors to global firms eyeing the billions in the affordable housing plan.

The firm headquartered in Switzerland, which initiates, designs, executes and operates large-scale turnkey projects, announced during its tenth-anniversary celebrations that Kenya will be its fourth stop on the continent after Angola, Ivory Coast and Senegal.

Mitrelli says it will deploy an investment strategy that follows Kenya’s development plans such as housing, food security, access to water, renewable energy and the creation of technology hubs to spur innovation.

“Investment in education and local talent is what will enable the next generation to grow the local economy, create new jobs, and establish the next technology companies in Africa,” said Haim Taib the group’s founder in Jerusalem.

“In the next decade, we will provide vocational and technology training to one million people on the continent. Together, with the Israeli tech ecosystem, we can develop innovative solutions to address this.”

The group’s decision to invest in Kenya comes days after President William Ruto made an official visit to Israel. The two countries agreed to bolster their trade and investment ties.

"We have eight MoUs that are being worked on in different sectors. I am very keen on matters to do with health. As you are aware Kenya has identified health as one of her priority areas," said Ruto while in Israel.

Ruto said Kenya was working on including the private sector in the security space.

