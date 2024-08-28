Israeli investors eye Kenya’s idle land for wheat farming

Israeli investors are eyeing Kenya’s wheat farming with a plan to partner with Kenyan farmers for massive production, amid reduced global supplies since the Russia-Ukraine war started in 2022.

The partnerships between Israeli business community and Kenyan wheat farmers will be structured under private-to-private arrangements.

Jerusalem and Nairobi will be offering support and facilitation, according to a statement from office of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Mr Mudavadi discussed the arrangement with Israeli Agriculture Minister Avi Ditcher last week, noting that private sector investors will be allowed to invest billions in thousands of hectares, and export the produce through a private arrangement.

“This is a private-private arrangement which will only be guaranteed by the two governments through giving necessary logistics and a conducive environment,” Mr Mudavadi said.

He said the investment would create thousands of jobs and allow the country to utilise huge chunks of land currently lying idle, noting that part of the produce would help bring down food prices.

“The biggest catch for Kenyans is the thousands of jobs that would be created by the private sector once the Israeli investors come in,” he said.

Mr Ditcher said presence of large tracts of arable land in Kenya offers significant opportunities for the investment, noting that Israeli farmers have developed technology that will enable Kenya to achieve food production with minimal use of water and soil resources.