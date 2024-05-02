Job losses loom as State plans to drop 130 parastatals

More than 130 State-owned enterprises are set to be scrapped or merged in a planned restructuring that is expected to cut jobs.

The Treasury said only 158 of the 288 parastatals that have been judged viable will be retained.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u says 41 State corporations, some with duplicating or overlapping mandates, have been proposed for mergers.

The Treasury says a further 25 State corporations have been proposed for winding up and return to the ministries or other corporations.

“In line with the government efforts for fiscal consolidation, the National Treasury has undertaken a preliminary assessment for 288 State corporations to determine their viability and or recommend necessary action,” Prof Ndung'u said in a summary report on the 2024/25 Budget Estimates tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

“From the preliminary assessment, 158 State corporations which are strategic will be retained. 40 State Corporations and two government-linked corporations (GLCs) are proposed for restructuring.”

Prof Ndung'u said seven corporations' mandates or functions require policy guidance while 25 are earmarked for privatisation. He said the 25 are at various stages of implementation but had been stalled following the suspension of the proposed 2023 privatisation programme by the High Court.

The CS said the assessment, which is ongoing, will identify duplications and overlaps, especially the statutes establishing them.

The CS made the disclosures following a House resolution requiring the Treasury to expedite the review and report to the National Assembly by June 30.