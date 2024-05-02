Job losses loom as State plans to drop 130 parastatals

Njuguna Ndung'u

Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning Prof Njuguna Ndung'u.  

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Edwin Mutai

Nation Media Group

Political Reporter

More than 130 State-owned enterprises are set to be scrapped or merged in a planned restructuring that is expected to cut jobs.

The Treasury said only 158 of the 288 parastatals that have been judged viable will be retained.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u says 41 State corporations, some with duplicating or overlapping mandates, have been proposed for mergers.

Related

The Treasury says a further 25 State corporations have been proposed for winding up and return to the ministries or other corporations.

Read: Kenya’s 4-point plan to reform struggling parastatals

“In line with the government efforts for fiscal consolidation, the National Treasury has undertaken a preliminary assessment for 288 State corporations to determine their viability and or recommend necessary action,” Prof Ndung'u said in a summary report on the 2024/25 Budget Estimates tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

“From the preliminary assessment, 158 State corporations which are strategic will be retained. 40 State Corporations and two government-linked corporations (GLCs) are proposed for restructuring.”

Read: Treasury slashes budget by Sh267bn on revenue shortfall

Prof Ndung'u said seven corporations' mandates or functions require policy guidance while 25 are earmarked for privatisation. He said the 25 are at various stages of implementation but had been stalled following the suspension of the proposed 2023 privatisation programme by the High Court.

The CS said the assessment, which is ongoing, will identify duplications and overlaps, especially the statutes establishing them.

The CS made the disclosures following a House resolution requiring the Treasury to expedite the review and report to the National Assembly by June 30.

“Going forward, stakeholder engagement on the reforms will be undertaken in the month of May 2024, following which the report and recommendations will be submitted to Cabinet for approval and subsequently submitted to the National Assembly by June 30, 2024.”

[email protected]

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. DnSupremePetition0209ke

    Omtatah in court to cut mobile connection charges

  2. Prof Mwenda Ntarangwi during an interview in February 2020

    Prof Mwenda Ntarangwi becomes first Kenyan to head USIU

  3. Green Energy

    Looming job shakeups call for a just energy transition for Kenyan workers

In the headlines

View All