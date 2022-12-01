Economy Joy for MPs as CDF to be released in bits

A public health facility built with money from the CDF in Magarini Constituency in Malindi. PHOTO | POOL

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author

The Attorney General has cleared the release of Sh2 billion every week for National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), handing MPs who have been fighting to retain the kitty a lifeline.

The Treasury told MPs it will release the first tranche of Sh2 billion on December 9, 2022 with the balance cleared in 23 weeks.

READ: MPs form joint team to amend the law on CDF

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndungu said Attorney General Justin Muturi has advised that the law anchoring the Sh44.3 billion kitty has not been expressly declared unconstitutional.

Prof Ndungu told Parliament that the Treasury sought the advisory opinion on the implications of the Supreme Court ruling that declared the NG-CDF unconstitutional.

READ: Treasury ready to release CDF allocations

The Supreme Court in August ruled that the CDF Act, 2013 violates the principle of separation of powers, a decision that took the kitty from lawmakers, occasioning protests from members.