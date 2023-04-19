Economy Karatina VC risks paying Sh4m for clearing bonded employee

Karatina University Vice Chancellor Prof. Mucai Muchiri before the National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee on Governance and Education at Parliament Building on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By LYNET IGADWAH

Karatina University vice chancellor Mucai Muchiri risks being surcharged Sh4.1 million owed by a former member of staff for clearing his exit from the institution, despite being bonded for service at the institution.

Parliament heard that Prof Mucai allowed Fredrick Baraka Kaingu to take up an appointment with the Kilifi County government, in breach of a bond agreement.

The university sponsored Mr Kaingu to pursue a PhD in veterinary medicine in China for three years and 10 months for Sh5.6 million on the condition that he would be bonded to service of the university for an equivalent duration of time upon completion of the study.

Prof Muchiri told MPs that Mr Kaingu was expected back at the university on August 1, 2018, but did not show up, saying he had been offered a job in Kilifi.

The former lecturer has since paid the university Sh1.5 million leaving a balance of Sh4.1 that the institution has recognised as a contingent asset since it is uncertain the amount will be realised.

“The VC must know how the money will be recovered because he is the one who cleared this person,” said National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Education and Governance chairman Wanami Wamboka.

A letter dated November 27, 2018, by Prof Muchiri shows him congratulating Mr Kaingu on his new appointment and thanking him for the service rendered to the university.

The bond terms stipulated that Mr Kaingu should pay back the total amount incurred on him should he abscond.

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu's notes on examination of personal files and other records revealed that the lecturer returned from study leave and took up a position in Kilifi County Government.

Mr Wamboka directed that Prof Muchiri appears before the committee, accompanied by Mr Kaingu and armed with the bond agreement.

