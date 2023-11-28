Economy Kemsa company secretary remains in office on appeal

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) warehouse in Embakasi, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The Court of Appeal has said Frederick Wanyonyi will carry on as company secretary of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), declining a request by the State agency’s board of directors to suspend him.

Mr Wanyonyi was reinstated to his position as the director of Legal Affairs and company secretary in May 2021 but the Kemsa board sought to reverse the decision, pending determination of an appeal it has filed.

Kemsa said substratum of the appeal lies in integrity and sanctity of the internal investigative procedures, established within the timelines set out in the corporation’s human resource and administration policies and procedures manual.

Mr Wanyonyi was interdicted on August 25, 2020, over the alleged failure to properly advise the management and board on the award of contracts, and for divulging information to unauthorised persons by leaking the authority’s reports, documents, and communications.

