Kenya banks Sh11.4bn EU grants to fund green programmes

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen during the Signing of the EU-Kenya Partnership for investing in the green, digital and inclusive transitions at the Global Gateway Forum 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. PHOTO | DPCS

By AGGREY MUTAMBO

Kenya on Wednesday banked some Sh11.4 billion worth of grants from the European Union to finance some of the country’s critical programmes for energy transition and social inclusion.

The programme, part of the EU’s Global Gateway Initiative amount to €72 Million ($75.91 million, Sh11.4 billion) but will be split into smaller programmes targeting the grassroots over the next one year.

The programmes include:

Green Deal #TeamEuropeKenya, part II (€43 million, $45.32 million) to promote sustainable development, renewable energy, and environmental protection in Kenya.

Strengthening Kenya’s Devolution (€10 million, $10.52 million) for empowering local governments to better serve their citizens, enhance public services, and strengthen governance at the grassroots level.

Strengthening Kenya’s Security and Cybersecurity (€10 million, $10.52 million) for enhancing Kenya’s national security and cybersecurity systems, thus promoting a safer environment for its citizens and businesses. This is part of the Team Europe efforts for a human-centred digitalisation in Kenya.

Stop Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) now, Komesha FGM Sasa! (€4 million, $4.22 million) action to reduce the exposure of vulnerable populations, such as women, youth, children, persons with disabilities and displacement affected communities, “against all forms of gender based violence, and will support Kenya’s efforts to effectively combat FGM.”

Cooperation and Partnership Facility II (€5 million, $5.22 million) a catalyst for cooperation and partnership between the European Union and Kenya, facilitating the implementation of various development projects.

Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen signed what will be known as the EU-Kenya cooperation priorities for 2023, on the sidelines of the Global Gatweay Forum in Brussels, Belgium.

“We are committed to continue supporting the country’s green, digital and inclusive transitions. “Together, we can support Kenya reach its strong potential by providing the country with high quality hard and soft infrastructure through improving urban mobility and connecting schools to the internet,” said Ms Urpilainen.

Mr Gachagua said the programme plays into the country’s Bottoms-Up policies meant to build the economy from the grassroots.

“Kenya welcomes this statement of signature which will be realised through the outlined priorities for the Multi-Annual Indicative Programme 2021-2027,” he said, according to a dispatch provided by his office.

“This collaboration marks a pivotal stride towards a brighter future for the Kenyan people. As we implement the Global Gateway, we are confident that sustainable development.”

The European Union has been a vocal supporter of green transitions across the world. In September, Kenya and the EU signed a Ksh1.9 billion ($13 million) programme worth of grants for investment in Kenya’s green hydrogen industry.

The priorities are part of the EU Global Gateway targeting smart, clean and secure connections in digital, energy and transport sectors, and to strengthen health, education and research systems.

The European Union says it is mobilizing up to €300 billion ($316 billion) in public and private investments from 2021 to 2027, creating essential links rather than dependencies, and closing the global investment gap.

