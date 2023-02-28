Economy US grants Kenya Sh16bn to fight drought after Jill visit

President William Ruto meets the United States of America First Lady Dr Jill Biden at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport after her two days visit to Kenya.

The American government has extended Sh16 billion ($126 million) to Kenya to fight the effects of drought and boost food security, days after the official visit of US First Lady Jill Biden.

The grant from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is expected to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of more than 1.3 million Kenyans who are most affected by the drought, especially in the arid and semi-arid counties.

In addition, USAID would provide emergency food items including sorghum, maize, yellow split peas, and vegetable oil for families living in areas where local markets are not functioning.

The financial aid comes at a time 4.4 million people in Kenya are facing high levels of food insecurity, with the number projected to rise to 5.4 million in March as a result of a sixth consecutive failed rainy season, which has seen poor farm yields.

“On behalf of the people of Kenya, my profound gratitude goes to the US government for this generous support to very deserving people suffering the worst drought due to four years of consecutive failed rains. Water harvesting to enhance food/livestock production and manage climate change effects,” said President William Ruto.

In 2022 alone, Kenya received nearly $310 million from the US government in humanitarian assistance, even as the drought response across the Horn of Africa remains underfunded by the broader international community, given the continued growth in needs.

“Ultimately, the United States cannot solve this crisis alone, which is why we urgently call on all donors to again step up and provide immediate, generous assistance to help alleviate the suffering of millions of people across the Horn of Africa who face the threat of starvation in this historic drought,” said the US in a statement.

The government set aside Sh6 billion in the latest Supplementary Budget to respond to the drought between February and May, to be supplemented by the National Drought Response Committee which has so far raised Sh650 million.

According to the president, more than Sh15.35 billion is required for urgent life-saving interventions.

