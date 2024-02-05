Economy Kenya imports from South Africa jump 28 percent

By BRIAN AMBANI

Iron and steel, which are major inputs in the construction industry, retained their position as Kenya’s top imports from South Africa (SA) even as Nairobi’s imports from Pretoria jumped 28.3 percent in 2023.

Data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) shows SA exported goods worth 11.24 billion Rand (Sh96.83 billion) to Kenya in the 12 months to December 2023.

This is an increase from exports amounting to 8.76 billion Rand (Sh75.48bn) that SA shipped to Kenya in 2022, further tilting the country’s trade balance in its favour against its East African trading partner.

In contrast, the value of goods that Kenya sold SA shrunk by 16 percent from 441.69 million Rand (Sh3.8 bn) in 2022 to 371.38 million Rand (Sh3.19 bn) in 2023.

Iron and steel were the largest imports from SA amounting to 2.21 billion Rand (Sh18.94 bn) followed by mineral products at 1.868 billion Rand (Sh15.98 bn). This was followed by vehicles, aircraft and vessels at Sh15 billion and chemicals at 1.22 billion Rand or Sh10.47 billion.

Despite this, Kenya’s trade with SA managed to cross the Sh100 billion mark in the process.

Kenya is further set to receive a consignment of goods of undisclosed value from SA which will be the first from Pretoria under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) deal.

