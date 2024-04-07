Economy Kenya lifts four-year freeze on issuing mining permits

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Salim Mvurya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By CONSTANT MUNDA

Kenya has started processing permits and licences for mining and prospecting of minerals after more than a four-year hiatus amidst growing concerns among industry players over the slow pace of approvals.

Principal Secretary for Mining Elijah Mwangi said slightly more than 400 applications are at different stages of approval by the Mining Rights Board.

The applications under consideration for approvals represent about a fifth of the estimated 1,500 submitted to the board since the partial lifting of the December 2019 moratorium last October.

