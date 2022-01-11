Economy Kenya Power reports nationwide blackout after major line collapses

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary The electricity distributor said the outage, which occurred around 10:45am was caused by a collapsed tower on the Kiambere-Embakasi high voltage transmission line this morning.

The firm however assured consumers that repairs on the line are currently underway with a view to restoring power supply soonest possible.

A breakdown at Kenya Power’s 220kV transmission line on Tuesday morning caused a blackout that affected customers across major cities in the country such as Nairobi.

It, did not, however, indicate in the statement the circumstances that led to the collapse of the tower on one of its high voltage transmission lines relied upon by consumers in the city.

“Our engineers are working to restore electricity supply as the repairs are being undertaken An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course. We wish to apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused,” said Kenya Power Tuesday.

The outage has seen hundreds of businesses across major towns in Kenya resort to generators to power their operations.

The incident is happening barely a few weeks after the firm limited electricity supply to some consumers in parts of the country, including Nairobi after a key high-voltage power line collapsed.

Kenya Power said then that parts of the 430 kilometer-long 400 kilovolts (kV) transmission line from Loiyangalani to the Suswa substation collapsed in December, cutting off the 310.25-megawatt Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) plant in Marsabit, which supplies about 17 percent of Kenya’s total peak power demand.

The transmission lines and Suswa substation are owned and operated by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco).

The substation, which sits on a 300-acre piece of land, serves as a connection point for six double circuit transmission lines including the Loiyangalani – Suswa line, Olkaria 1AU – Suswa line, and Olkaria IV – Suswa line.

Others are the Suswa – Nairobi North line, Suswa – Isinya line, and the Olkaria II – Suswa line.

The power rationing brings back memories of load shedding at the turn of the past decade that left homes in periodic darkness for hours due to low power supply from hydropower plants following an intense drought that saw demand outstrip supply.