Kenya’s popular secondary schools revealed

More by this Author Summary Data from the Ministry of Education shows the school attracted 156,003 applicants among the 2021 KCPE exam candidates against an absorption capacity of 480.

This came as a large number of candidates missed out on their preferred national schools after the applicants surpassed available slots by up to 400 percent.

Nanyuki was followed by Kabianga High (149,087) and Pangani Girls (118,073), which clinched positions two and three for the second year in a row despite their limited accommodation capacity.

Nanyuki High School has maintained its ranking as the institution receiving the highest number of Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination candidates, with competition for slots among the 2021 class dwarfing that for other top-performers such as Alliance High School and Alliance Girls.

Nanyuki High is a boys’ boarding national school located in Nanyuki Town, Laikipia County.

“This scenario can be avoided if candidates are offered relevant guidance during the selection process by teachers and parents,” Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said Monday when he released Form One selection results for the 2021 KCPE candidates.

Maseno School attracted 110,811 applicants against a capacity of 576, Nakuru High School attracted 107, 915 against 336 available slots while Alliance Girls got 104,353 applicants against 384.

The number of applicants surpassing the available slots is an indication that a huge number of students missed out on their preferred national schools.

The data shows all 1,225,502 candidates that sat the 2021 KCPE exam have been placed in 9,200 public schools as the government moves to ensure 100 percent transition.

The 2021 KCPE candidates constitute the fifth group of learners to be admitted to secondary schools under the government’s policy of 100 per cent transition.

Some 38,797 candidates that sat the exam have been admitted to national schools while extra county schools took in 214,960.

“In the placement, the majority of candidates who scored 400 marks and above were placed in national or extra county schools of their choice,” Prof Magoha said.

County schools took in 218,456, sub-county schools picked 726,311 while special-need schools absorbed 2,045 candidates.

The number of candidates who scored 400 marks and above in the exam increased 46.5 percent compared to the previous year, setting the stage for a scramble for admission to the coveted national secondary schools.

A total of 11,857 candidates scored above 400 marks, up from 8,091 and 9,673 who hit the mark last year and in 2019 respectively.

Two-thirds of candidates from Nairobi could not be placed within the county due to inadequate slots and had to be posted in other counties.