Kenya shilling’s free fall inflating foreign debt by Sh3bn daily

Economy
Kenya shilling’s free fall inflating foreign debt by Sh3bn dailyThursday November 16 2023
Kenya’s stock of external debts and the cost of repayment is increasing by Sh3.16 billion every day as the shilling sheds its value against the dollar, giving a fresh perspective to the country’s exposure to foreign exchange volatility.
