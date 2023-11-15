Menu
Economy

Kenya shilling’s free fall inflating foreign debt by Sh3bn daily

Thursday November 16 2023
graphic

GRAPHIC | CHRISPUS BARGORETT | NMG

Kenya’s stock of external debts and the cost of repayment is increasing by Sh3.16 billion every day as the shilling sheds its value against the dollar, giving a fresh perspective to the country’s exposure to foreign exchange volatility.

Read more HERE.

In the Headlines