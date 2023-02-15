Economy Kisumu bans staff from Safarilink on ‘high fares’

By VICTOR RABALLA

Kisumu County workers have now been banned from using Safarilink Aviation Limited while travelling on official duties over “exploitative” charges.

County Secretary John Auma said the directive is part of a new austerity measure to manage expenditures and avoid wastage of resources.

“It has been decided that the County Government of Kisumu staff travelling on official duty by air should cease to use Safarilink airline due to their exploitative charges,” he said in a memo to departmental heads.

The directive, which takes effect immediately comes days after governor Anyang’ Nyong’o protested for being charged Sh19,000 for a one-way flight from Nairobi to Kisumu instead of Sh5,500 and Sh7,000.

“Why is Safarilink engaged in this rip-off of its passengers in a bid to collect obscene profits from the gullible public? Do we have a consumer protection organisation to act against this kind of rip-off?” he posed.

Safarilink management, however, termed the remarks by the county chief as “unfortunate” and blamed Prof Nyong’o for failing to recognise the concessions the company has had for him.

“We appreciate your and the Kisumu County government’s loyalty to Safarilink over the years. We, in turn, have supported Kisumu County in various ways with sponsorships towards various projects and you personally when we have held back flights when you were running late,” they said.

Safarilink reiterated that they have an obligation to their shareholders who expect some returns after having to navigate through a difficult three years during Covid with no concessions or support from the government.

