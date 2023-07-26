Economy Koru-Soin dam firm asks residents to move

The section of Got Alila cleared ahead of construction of the Sh20 billion Koru-Soin multipurpose dam in a picture taken on February 13, 2023. PHOTO | RUSHDIE OUDIA | NMG

By VICTOR RABALLA

The Chinese firms building the Sh20 billion Koru-Soin dam in Kisumu and Kericho counties have asked residents to move as they prepare for the start of the works despite land compensation delays.

China Jiangxi International Kenya and China Jiangxi International Economic and Technical Cooperation Company gave the Muhoroni and Koitaburot residents a 12-hour notice to vacate their land and give room for blasting of the area adjacent to Got Alila Hill in Kisumu County.

They have been asked to establish a buffer zone within a radius of 1km from the blasting areas.

“The measure shall be taken to protect all persons from harm from the explosions and flying rocks from the blast,” said the notice.

For the safety of the sickly, disabled residents, animals and persons, the contractor noted that they should be evacuated.

“Unauthorised persons will be prevented from entering the 1km blasting zone by flag persons and unauthorised persons will be removed,” they added.

The contractors noted that no persons will be authorised to enter the blasting zone after the blast until clearance is given by the flag persons.

The move has been met with stiff opposition from a section of residents who cited compensated challenges.

“Where are we expected to move to while the government is yet to compensate us,” said Carren Ndede, one of the residents.

She also faulted the contractors for issuing a short notice.

“We are worried that the explosives will cause huge damages to our homes, properties and road infrastructure. Who will compensate us in this case?” she posed.

However, an official from the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority (NWHSA), says the payout for the landowners is settled.

“As far as we are concerned, all the people from the blasting area have been compensated,” said an official from the implementing agency.

The multipurpose dam that will sit on 2,170 acres of land at the border of Kisumu and Kericho counties has displaced approximately 1,200 persons and a total of 478 land parcels.

Former Irrigation Principal Secretary Gitonga Mugambi revealed that the Sh2.2 billion payout claim will be used to settle 1,100 persons and 455 land parcels within the reservoir area.

The multipurpose dam with a capacity of 93.7 million cubic metres is expected to ease the woes of those living along the Nyando Basin who have continuously suffered from the perennial floods.

On the other hand, it is scheduled to provide 72,000 cubic metres of water per day for domestic, institutional, and irrigation of 2,570 hectares and generation of 2.5 megawatts of power.

Among other areas, the water will be supplied to Kisumu City, Ahero, Chemelil, Miwani, Awasi, Muhoroni, Koitaburot, Koru, Chemelil, Awasi, Miwani, and Rabuor.

