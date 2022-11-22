Economy KQ, pilots given 14 days for labour dispute talks

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has granted Kenya Airways and its pilots 14 days to solve issues that led to the recent strike that hit operations at one of Africa's most important aviation hubs.

The conciliation meetings started Monday.

Justice Anne Ngibuini Mwaure directed the airline and the leaders of the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa), which represents about 400 pilots at the carrier, to update court on the progress of the talks on December 6.

“I congratulate both parties and we are glad because it was [a] bad moment. It is appreciated that the parties obeyed the court orders,” said Judge Mwaure. The case had been called in court for an update on the negotiations ordered by court on November 8.

She urged the parties to continue pursuing the alternative dispute resolution as “it is the preferred way” of solving the dispute pitting the pilots against the national airline.

