KRA bets on online sale of seized goods

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has unveiled a nationwide online auction of seized goods after collecting more than Sh37.5 million during a recent pilot.

The test auction ran on August 14 and September 7-12 where 104 lots gazetted for auction at the Mombasa port were sold.

The sale was part of KRA’s technological strategies aimed at streamlining tax administration to enhance service delivery and improve revenue collection.

KRA commissioner-general Humphrey Wattanga said the e-auction allows for continuous sale on a rolling basis, meaning importers will be required to evacuate their goods faster before being placed on auction.

“Faster evacuation of cargo will lead to decongestion of the port of Mombasa. Previously, we would have only one auction per month at the port, but with the implementation of the e-auction system, we are now able to schedule at least two auctions in a month with goods from across the country,” said Mr Wattanga.

Speaking during the launch of activities to mark the taxpayers’ month at Customs House in Mombasa, Mr Wattanga said going online will allow transparency during bidding, giving taxpayers value for money.

