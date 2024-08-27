KRA changes policy after backlash over ethnic imbalance in hiring

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is set to roll out a new hiring policy to reinforce diversity and inclusivity as it scrambles to make up for a mistake that saw the High Court nullify its recruitment of 1,406 revenue service assistants last year terming the exercise unconstitutional.

The taxman said it had developed a new diversity and inclusion policy in light of the March 2024 ruling by the High Court, which found that the hiring of the revenue service assistants was heavily skewed in favour of the Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities to the disadvantage of others.

“The purpose of this policy is to promote diversity and inclusion in the Authority in accordance with constitutional values and principles in Articles 10, 27, 54, 55, 56, and 232 of the Constitution and other enabling laws,” KRA stated in its proposed new hiring policy.

“These principles and values include; proportionate representation of ethnic communities; implementation of the two-thirds (2/3) gender principle; taking affirmative action measures to afford the youth and members from minority and marginalised groups special opportunities in appointments; and the progressive realisation of five percent representation of PWDs (persons with disabilities),” it added.

KRA said that though it has made strides to level the playing field for job seekers, there are still gaps that need to be filled.

“The Authority has 38 out of the 48 ethnic communities represented in its establishment, translating to 79 percent representation of the diverse ethnic groups in Kenya. Whereas the Authority has made progress in overall ethnic representation, there still exists gaps in the proportionate representation of some ethnic communities. It is noteworthy that two communities are over-represented, four are under-represented and ten are not represented in the Authority,” the tax agency said.

The taxman said that under the new policy, all vacancies would be advertised with 10 non-represented and four under-represented ethnic communities, particularly encouraged to apply for the positions.

KRA said job shortlists would be done according to a criterion that ensures that the process is accommodative of the non-represented and the under-represented ethnic communities, gender, and PWDs.

“Conduct the interviews for candidates at entry levels (KRA 1 to KRA 3) at the regions and where this is not possible, refund the transport and accommodation at applicable rates. Authority shall also provide reasonable accommodation to candidates with disabilities during interviews,” the taxman said.

In the new policy, the taxman will ring-fence jobs and design succession plans under the affirmative action programme.

“The Authority shall develop a succession management plan to include affirmative action programmes, which promote the continued onboarding of the youth and according of training opportunities including mentorship and coaching programs for career progression,” it said.

The taxman is banking on the new hiring policy to correct anomalies exposed by the High Court decision.

In his ruling, Justice William Musyoka said the recruitment process favoured the Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities. The High Court also restrained the KRA from recruiting and appointing staff until it came up with a policy on ethnic diversity and regional balance.

Justice Musyoka said: "Without clear policy guidelines on these matters, the Kenya Revenue Authority is likely to undertake another recruitment exercise with similar results, which would entrench a staff establishment heavily skewed in favour of some communities to the detriment of other communities, a situation that would not reflect the aspirations of Kenyans."

In the case brought by Peter Orogo, the court was told that of the 1,406 people recruited, 785 (representing 55.8 percent of the total recruitment) were from the Kikuyu community, while the remaining 621 were from the rest of Kenya's communities.