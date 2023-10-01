Economy KRA gets 108 acres border installations

By BONFACE OTIENO

The National Land Commission (NLC) has granted the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) 43.42 hectares (about 108 acres) to host a one-stop-border post (OSBP) in Kajiado County and three camps for its rapid response units in Turkana County.

NLC chairman Gershom Otachi said the taxman has been allotted 6.08ha (15.2 acres) in Kajiado for the OSB post.

“The land shall only be used for: The One Stop Border Post and ancillary services only,” he said.

In Turkana County, the KRA has been allotted 20.94ha (52 acres), 8.096ha (20.24 acres), and 8.632ha (21.6 acres) in Lomokori, Kainuk Township, and Kakuma, respectively for the construction of camps for its rapid response units.

The OSBP concept promotes a coordinated and integrated approach to facilitating trade, the movement of people, and improving security.

The concept eliminates the need for travellers and goods to stop twice to for border crossing formalities.

At an OSBP, travellers and vehicles stop once to exit one country and enter the other.

All border formalities and the processing of documentation for goods and travel are carried out in a single clearance hall for exiting and entering a country.

If cargo inspection is required, it is done once through a joint inspection involving all the necessary agencies of both countries.

The KRA currently runs OSBPs in Busia and Malaba on the border with Uganda, Moyale on the border with Ethiopia, and Holili and Lunga Lunga on the border with Tanzania.

The use of OSBPs has helped the KRA to boost its revenues over the years.

For instance, the authority collected Sh810 million by April 2022 from September 2021 against Sh553 million obtained in a similar period previously.

