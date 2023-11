Economy KRA’s hand in Uganda, Kenya transit fuel middlemen fight

President William Ruto holds talks with Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Entebbe, in August, 2023. PHOTO | PCS

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author

A tax on transit fuel cargo to Uganda by the Kenya Revenue Authority and management fees by local oil marketers selling petroleum products to Uganda are behind the latest round of protests by President Yoweri Museveni, who has accused Kenyan middlemen for inflating fuel prices shipped to Kampala.

Read more HERE.