Lack of jobs severest among 20-24 age group

The unemployment rate for those aged between 20-24 increased to 15.6 percent in 2022 from 14.6 percent in 2021, indicating worsening youth unemployment in a country suffering from a hiring freeze by firms.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) says the number of unemployed in the age group was the highest with 424,470 against 2.72 million total labour force for this cohort.

According to KNBS, “The unemployment rate, measured based on the strict of not working, seeking work in the last four weeks and available to work was 4.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.” An analysis from the 2024 Economic Survey indicates that the country added 127,200 jobs in the formal sector last year despite real GDP growing to 5.6 percent from 4.9 percent over the same period.

This signals the increasing unemployment in an economy that is struggling to generate enough jobs for school leavers and college graduates.

Generally, out of the 19.4 million total workforce, 960,000 are idle an indicator of increasing dependency burden.

Economists reckon that Kenya will have to boost economic growth and diversify its portfolio in an effort to solve its acute youth unemployment crisis.

The lack of formal employment is a major issue. Many individuals aged 18 and 35 have no form of employment at all despite graduating with university degrees or other suitable qualifications.

While the number of jobs created increased by 127,200 in 2022 from 113,700 in 2021, this is still inadequate to absorb those graduating from schools.

The situation will exacerbate as university enrolments continue rising. Last year, enrolment for these institutions increased by 2.9 percent to 579,050 from 562,930 witnessed in 2022.