Economy Lenders snub SME loan seekers on Covid jitters

The Central bank of Kenya, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By OTIATO GUGUYU

A Central Bank of Kenya study showed that banks turned away 28 per cent of small businesses while microfinance declined 96 percent of the loan applications made to them.

A quarter of small businesses seeking loans were turned away by lenders last year on the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic that sparked fear of defaults leading to risk averseness.

A Central Bank of Kenya study showed that banks turned away 28 per cent of small businesses while microfinance declined 96 percent of the loan applications made to them.

Banks have shunned the private sector, especially small businesses that have defaulted on loans or asked for restructuring their facilities on the impact of the pandemic.

Covid-19 disrupted businesses on State imposed lockdown measures, curfew and cessation of movement leading to losses, cash flow problems and even collapse of some enterprises.

“Within 2019 and 2020, commercial and microfinance banks received loan applications from MSMEs worth approximately Sh740 billion, of which Sh546 billion (74 percent) was approved,” said the CBK.

The COVID-19 global pandemic had a significant impact on MSMEs’ access to finance.

Businesses like restaurants, bars and retail stores are already struggling with a decline in customer demand, repayment of bank loans, rent and utility bills fueling worries of a spike in non-performing loans.

A total of 72,559 MSME loan facilities in the banking industry valued at Sh234.7 billion were restructured in 2020 when the regulator allowed lender to suspend principal and interest payments and lengthen maturities.

This in comparison to in 2019, commercial and microfinance banks restructured just 4,348 loan facilities valued at Sh20.6 billion.

Most banks have cut loans to the private sector to avoid losses due to the rising rates of defaults that stand at 14.2 per cent of all loans issued.

In the first quarter financial reports top lenders like StanChart reported a cut in loans of about Sh7.6 billion, NCBA reduced by Sh2.7 billion and Housing Finance cut Sh2.6 billion from its loans.

Equity Bank the most aggressive lender grew loans by Sh108 billion backed by Sh62.8 billion development finance guarantees, KCB grew loans by Sh63 billion while Absa grew loans by Sh15.3 billion.

Banks are instead packing money in government securities holding 51 per cent of the states Sh3.6 trillion debt.

The Treasury has pledged Sh10 billion to guarantee commercial loans for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in a bid to cushion them from the economic fall-out arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Policy makers reckon that banks will only provide loans to small businesses if they can get partial guarantees from the state or development partners.

Under the scheme, the State will pay an undisclosed percentage of the losses in case an SME defaults on a commercial loan, a move that reduces the risk associated with lending to small businesses.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said the State is eyeing Sh100 billion for the scheme with more funds to be raised from international financiers.