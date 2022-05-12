Economy Licensed drone pilots rise to 300

The aviation regulator has issued 100 new licences to drone pilots in the past seven months. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary The Kenya Civil Aviation (KCAA) said the additional 100 licences bring to 300 the permits issued to drone pilots since Kenyans were allowed to own and operate the UAVs early last year.

The KCAA said the pilots received the licenses after training in seven institutions approved by the authority.

The aviation regulator has issued 100 new licences to drone pilots in the past seven months to operate unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as the State enforces new restrictions.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said the additional 100 licences bring to 300 the permits issued to drone pilots since Kenyans were allowed to own and operate the UAVs early last year.

The KCAA said the pilots received the licenses after training in seven institutions approved by the authority.

The seven approved schools offering Remote Pilot License training include Astral Aviation, Drone Space, Kendrone Limited, Expert Drone East Africa, Fahari Aviation, Dronector Academy and Geoid Technologies Limited.

“KCAA has issued 100 additional licences to drone pilots since November last year. This brings to 300 the total number of permits issued since 2021 when Kenyans were allowed to own and operate UAVs,” said the KCAA on Thursday.

[email protected]