Economy Manufacturing decline drags down services sector growth

CEO Kenya Association of Manufacturers, Anthony Mwangi at a past event. FILE PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

By KEPHA MUIRURI

More by this Author

Declined manufacturing output has stifled growth in the budding services industry, a new World Bank report said, underlining the spiral effect of limping key economic sectors.

Industrial activity slowdown has curbed growth in services by dampening the potential for wholesale, retail trade, transport and storage, and financial services.

“The deceleration in industrial activity and a substantial contraction in imports had a dampening impact on financial services and transport and storage subsectors, leading to weaker growth for these subsectors in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022,” the report noted.

Read: Fix the challenges of manufacturing sector

According to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, growth in wholesale and retail trade was largely unchanged at 4.2 percent in the quarter ended June from 4.1 percent at the same time last year.

Meanwhile, growth in transport and storage decelerated to three percent from 7.2 percent while financial services grew at a slower rate of 13.5 percent from 16.1 percent previously.

During the same period, the manufacturing sector grew at the slowest pace in six years as the sector was dogged by tax increases, higher import costs of raw materials, dollar scarcity, and a flood of duty-free imports.

The sector expanded by a measly 1.5 percent in the period, the lowest rate of expansion since 2017, save for the decline arising from the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

During the release of the second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) print in October, the Kenya Association of Manufacturers stated the operating environment had been generally hostile to the manufacturing sector due to over-taxation and policy uncertainty.

The World Bank echoed similar remarks to players in the sector, highlighting subdued business sentiment and higher production costs.

“The slowdown in manufacturing activity reflected a deterioration in business sentiment during much of the first half of 2023, driven by heightened political tensions, a slowing global economy, a weakening shilling, and shortages in foreign currency that also led to reduced imports of industrial supplies,” the multilateral lender added.

As of the end of 2022, the manufacturing sector contributed to 7.8 percent of GDP having recovered from a share of 7.4 percent in 2021. The sector’s performance has been lacklustre amidst the government’s bid to scale manufacturing’s contribution to at least 15 percent of GDP.

The sector is nevertheless expected to see some respite from the anticipated growth in the agro-processing sector due to favourable weather conditions which are set to improve the harvest and milk production.

Read: Take decisive action to protect manufacturers industry

Overall, the World Bank expects the Kenyan economy to expand faster in 2023 with GDP projected to increase by five percent from 4.8 percent last year boosted largely by a strong rebound in agriculture which previously faced two consecutive years of output decline.

→ [email protected]