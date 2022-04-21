Economy Mitumba dealers plan centre for sorting exports

Traders selling Second-hand clothes popularly known as Mitumba at Gikomba Market on Sunday, April 18, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By Edna Mwenda

Dealers in second-hand clothes have petitioned the government to set up a sorting centre in Kenya for re-exports, opening a fresh battlefront with local manufacturers.

“An African hub would have considerable benefits… This would create job opportunities and increase the export of textiles to the largest African markets,” the report read in part.

“These benefits would be enhanced if further sorting centres could be opened, improving the efficiency of the supply chain.”

According to the association, for that to happen, policy-makers in Kenya need to follow an approach that is beneficial for the sector.

Sorting centres that grade used or pre-owned clothes have become more prominent.

The better graded used clothing is exported to Central American Countries while lower graded clothing is shipped to Africa and Asia from facilities in Canada, Belgium, and Hungary.

It is estimated each sorting facility can directly create up to 500 jobs with further employment in related sectors.

Currently, there are about two million Kenyans working in the mitumba market.

Speaking at the launch, Ms Teresia Njenga, the chairperson of the Mitumba association said young unemployed Kenyans would benefit from the labour-intensive industry.

Local textile manufacturers have been pushing for ban on importation of the used garments as part of plan to revive the cotton sector and support the Buy Kenya Build Kenya initiative.

But the Kenyan government has been holding back due to uproar from the sector.

