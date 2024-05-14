Mombasa raises trucks parking fee to Sh700

Beginning Wednesday, commercial vehicles operating within Mombasa County, including the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) facilities, container freight stations (CFSs), and different warehouse zones will pay a parking fee of Sh700, up from Sh600.

In the new payment plan, the KPA will collect revenues on behalf of the county government for easy coordination.

The move will see the devolved unit tap more revenues and increase its own source revenues since before it could not collect parking fees from more than 3,000 trucks operating within the port and custom facilities.

This will end long-running wrangles between the devolved unit and national government over the port revenue sharing.

Governor Abdulswamad Nassir's administration will also start collecting fees on garbage collection from all vessels calling at the port beginning this week.

Last month, the KPA issued a one-month notice to all truck operators and owners on the new payment plan from Mar 15.