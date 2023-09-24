Economy Mombasa steps up CCTV coverage to revamp trade

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

Mombasa County plans to increase security surveillance as part of a strategy to boost the region’s business climate credentials.

The county administration said it will install an integrated smart city surveillance system covering all public areas and key installations and properties.

“The objective of the service is to enhance public safety and security within the county, improve emergency response, optimise city services, support city planning, and development, and thereby elevate Mombasa County as a safe tourism and business hub in Kenya and the region,” it said in a tender call to provide the surveillance system.

It said Mombasa is targeting real-time monitoring of streets, public spaces, and key installations to reduce crime rate, improve emergency response time as well deliver efficient ambulance, traffic management, waste management, and maintenance services.

“Overall, the proposed smart city surveillance solution is expected to present an opportunity for the County to improve its overall quality of life and attract new businesses, tourists, and residents,” the county said.

“The system will serve as a model for other counties looking to address similar challenges, demonstrating the potential of smart city solutions to create more efficient, sustainable, and livable urban environments.”

The government already runs a national surveillance, communication, and control system backed by Safaricom that links all security agencies.

The project involved connecting about 195 police stations in Nairobi and Mombasa to a 4G communication.

The Interior Ministry had in 2014 awarded Safaricom the tender to battle crime in times of terrorism.

→[email protected]