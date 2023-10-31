Economy MPs demand tighter curbs for supplementary budgets

Members of the National Assembly during a sitting . FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By DAVID MWERE

A parliamentary committee wants MPs to amend the Constitution to cushion public funds from potential abuse by the Executive through unnecessary supplementary budgets, especially close to the general election.

Although Article 223 of the constitution allows the government the window for supplementary budget, the Finance and National Planning and Communication, Information and Innovation committees of the National Assembly in a joint report to the House, believe that the window is too general and prone to abuse.

While recommending the changes, the committee's report on the controversial Sh6.09 billion Telkom Kenya Limited buyback by the government noted the Article does not provide the required fiscal discipline in the management of public resources.

“That Parliament explores constitutional amendments to limit the application of Article 223 of the Constitution during electoral transitioning,” the committees recommend in the joint report.

Article 223 (1) (a) of the Constitution states that the national government may spend money that has not been appropriated if the amount appropriated is insufficient or a need has arisen.

The approval of Parliament for any spending of this kind is required within two months after the first withdrawal of the funds. However, the MPs argue that the Article lacks safeguards against abuse of public funds.

Sub-Article 5 states the government "may not spend under this Article more than 10 percent of the sum appropriated by Parliament for that financial year unless, in special circumstances, Parliament has approved a higher percentage.”

