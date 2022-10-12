Economy MPs fight for slots in House committees

By EDWIN MUTAI

The Transport and Budget committees top the list of the most sought-after House teams that have attracted the highest number of MPs who want to serve as members in the 13th Parliament.

The Departmental Committee on Water, Health, Energy and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has also attracted huge interest from MPs who want to be placed as members.

More than 100 MPs from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition have applied to be members of the Budget and Appropriations Committee.

Another 79 MPs from the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance have applied to be placed in the Transport and Infrastructure committee.

This is against the 21 slots available for the various departmental committees.

There are 42 committees in the National Assembly with the highest being BAC with 29 slots. All other departmental committees have a maximum of 21 members.

Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wah and his Minority counterpart Opiyo Wandayi said they had received overwhelming requests from MPs who wish to serve in the various House committees.

“From the Kenya Kwanza team which I lead in this House, I have received requests from 79 MPs who desire to be listed as members,” Mr Ichung’wah said while moving the debate on the constitution of the Selection Committee.

“But the 79 MPs can’t fit in one committee with 21 slots. We can only list eight as Kenya Kwanza who are lucky to be fitted.”

Mr Wandayi said his Azimio coalition had received over 100 requests from MPs who want to sit in the Budget and Appropriations Committee against placement opportunities of not more than 21.

