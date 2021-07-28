Economy Music society boss charged with fraudulent sale of agency’s cars

Three suspects Stephen Kamau Wabacha (left), Henry Mungai Njenga and Milka Kulati at Milimani law courts on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 where they were charged with illegal sale of 9 vehicles belonging to Music Copyright Society of Kenya through forgery. NMG PHOTO

By Richard Munguti

Music Copy Right Society of Kenya (MCSK) chief executive Milcah Kulati has been charged over the fraudulent sale of nine cars belonging to the agency.

Ms Kulati, Henry Mungai and Stephen Kamau Wabacha faced eight counts of conspiracy to commit a crime and forgery of sale agreements of the vehicles to third parties.

The three denied they conspired jointly with others to forge sale agreements of nine motor vehicles, the property of MCSK between April 1 and November 30, 2018.

Ms Kulati separately faced eight counts of forging signatures on sale agreements of Henry Kihara Nyamu, Robinson Wachira, Wilson Mwangi Thinji, Kenneth Agalomba, Silas Mundanya, Rufus Mbaya Mugwika and Peter Kuria.

Mr Mungai denied a single separate count of forging the signature in a sale agreement between MCSK and Ann Wambui Njeri on April 19 2018.

Three defence lawyers Duncan Okubasu, Nelson Masaviru and Odhiambo Nyengenye told Milimani senior resident magistrate Carolyne Muthoni Njagi that the accused did not participate in fraud because the MCSK board resolved to sell the used cars.

“Ms Kulati is the CEO of MCSK, and all she did was to witness the sale of the vehicles after board resolution,” Dr Okubasu told the court.

The lawyer said, as the CEO, Ms Kulati had to witness the sale agreements, which have nothing to do with forgery.

Dr Okubasu said the MCSK is not the complainant in the case against the three suspects, including the chief executive.

“I urge this court to free the suspects on reasonable bond terms given that they had been out on a police bond of Sh50,000,” he said.

Mr Nyengenye said Mr Mungai, a teacher, purchased a vehicle following an invitation for interested buyers by the society.

The State prosecutor Winnie Moraa did not oppose the bail plea.

Ms Njagi freed Ms Kulati on a cash bail of Sh300,000 while Mr Wabacha and Mr Mungai were released on a cash bail of Sh200,000 each.

The case will be mentioned on August 9, 2021.