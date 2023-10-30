Economy Nairobi braces for traffic hitch on King Charles visit

PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By HILARY KIMUYU

Nairobi residents should brace for traffic interruptions during British King Charles III and Queen Camilla's State visit to Kenya.

In a statement on X (Twitter) on Monday evening, the Royal Family said the King and Queen were on their way to the country. They are expected to be in Kenya for a four-day visit from October 31 to November 3.

While addressing the press on Monday, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja confirmed that all is set to receive the two.

“The traffic interruptions will be minimal, because of the route of the entourage. You will see Nairobi culture being displayed as part of the entourage will be the High Commissions vans which have been painted to show Nairobi matatu culture,” said the governor.

Mr Sakaja expressed confidence that the necessary preparations had been made to welcome the Monarchy.

“It is an honour for Nairobi to be the first destination the King of England visits. There are many activities he will be doing in the city before he goes to Mombasa and we are happy,” he said.

On Tuesday morning, the King and Queen will visit State House where they will be welcomed by President William Ruto. The visit is aimed at celebrating the warm relationship between the two countries and the strong and dynamic partnership they continue to forge.

The King and Queen are expected to visit Nairobi City County, Mombasa County and surrounding areas.

Their programme will reflect on how Kenya and the United Kingdom are working together to boost mutual prosperity, tackle climate change, promote youth opportunity and employment, advance sustainable development and create a more stable and secure region.

Last week, the British High Commission in Kenya went one step further, fusing the traditional pomp of diplomatic visits with the vibrant street culture of Kenya’s matatus.

The mission has embarked on a remarkable journey, working with renowned graffiti artists to transform its fleet of vans into colourful spectacles that pay homage to Nairobi’s iconic matatu culture.

It will be Charles III’s first visit to a Commonwealth country since becoming monarch in September last year.

Kenya holds special significance for the Royal Family as it is the country where the historic reign of Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, began.

She visited the country when her father, King George VI, died in 1952.

Kenya was the first stop on Elizabeth’s tour of the Commonwealth with her husband, Prince Philip, in place of her ailing father.

And in 2010, Charles’ eldest son Prince William proposed to his long-term girlfriend Kate Middleton while in Kenya.

