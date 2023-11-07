Economy Nema sounds the alarm on return of plastic bags

Goats rummage through a heap of garbage at Kwa Reuben, Embakasi South in Nairobi County. Nema has sounded an alarm about the return of banned plastic bags in the Kenyan market. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By MARION SITAWA

More by this Author

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema), has sounded an alarm about the return of banned plastic bags in the Kenyan market, warning manufacturers, importers and users of against violating the law.

The government banned the use, manufacture and importation of all plastic bags for commercial and household packaging in August 2017.

The regulator said a spot check revealed violations of the ban, especially by small-scale traders.

“There is a covert manufacture, importation, sale and use of the clear, flimsy plastic flat bags. There is importation, manufacture, and sale of garbage bags, seedling planting bags, and zip-lock bags at the retail outlets contrary to laid down rules,” reads the notice. Nema said goods that were traditionally packaged in paper balers such as flour, matchboxes, books, printing paper, and cigarettes are now packaged in plastic bags.

“From the foregoing therefore and in the quest to end plastic pollution, the Authority hereby reiterates that the manufacture, importation, sale, and use of the clear, flimsy plastic flat bags and all carrier bags is strictly banned...” It added.

“The use of plastic balers made from any form of plastic polymer is prohibited. All users must therefore apply afresh for Nema’s approval” it added.

Nema said only 100 percent biodegradable plastics approved by the Kenya Bureau of Standards shall be allowed for seedling planting.

“The users, manufacturers, and importers of non-recyclable plastic laminates are expected to submit a comprehensive strategy on the management of laminates, alternatives, and phase out,” the agency said.

→ [email protected]