New MPs get Sh10 million expanded medical cover

President Uhuru Kenyatta delivering his State of the Nation Address at Parliament buildings on November 30, 2021.

EDWIN MUTAI

Newly elected MPs and their dependents are now entitled to an extended medical cover of up to Sh10.65 million that also caters for treatment arising from political violence, coup, war and terrorism.

The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) medical scheme entitles each MP and a maximum of six dependants to an inpatient medical cover of Sh10 million, outpatient cover (Sh300,000), maternity (Sh150,000), dental (Sh100,000), optical (Sh100,000) and last expense of Sh100,000 per person.

“This is extended to provide medical treatment and last expense benefit in the event of injury or death caused by…rebellion, revolution, insurrection, political risks, terrorism, sabotage or military or usurped power,” the PSC medical scheme cover provided by AON Minet states.

The MPs will, however, not be covered if they directly or actively engage in acts of political violence, war-like activities and terrorism.

The medical scheme also provides treatment and last expense in the event an MP is injured by violent external and visible means arising from war, invasion, act of foreign enemy, hostilities or war such as operations and civil war.

The scheme provides for comprehensive and flexible hospitalisation cover, which includes hospital charges, doctors’ fees, intensive care (ICU) or high dependency (unit (HDU) and theatre charges, drugs, X-rays, Ultrasound among others.

The cover also entitles the MPs and their dependants to a private room at a maximum of Sh45,000 per day.

