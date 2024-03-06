Economy New SHIF medical insurance listing starts Friday

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha on February 22, 2024. Dennis Onsongo I Nation Media Group

By VICTOR RABALLA

The government will kick off registration for the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) on Friday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha says the process would start after the gazettement of the regulations, which are at the Office of the Attorney General.

The CS who spoke in Kisumu on Wednesday said the ministry finalised the regulations on March 1 as she affirmed that the Friday publishing would mark the beginning of its implementation.

“It is no longer a story but after the regulations are gazetted on Friday, we begin the journey on registration and begin deductions of the 2.75 percent to take care of Kenyans,” she said.

Within 90 days of its operationalisation, every Kenyan must register as a member of SHIF to benefit from the universal health programme.

“I want to commit to Kenyans that we are going to put that money to good use. The pilferage, the thuggery that has been there at the Ministry of Health will be a thing of the past and we will ensure that we optimise on the resources that we receive and we put it to good use,” she said.

“From the current contribution of a maximum of Sh1,700 per month and a minimum contribution of Sh500, we are going to have every household contribute 2.75 per cent of their monthly income," she said during the commissioning of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority Kisumu regional distribution centre.

