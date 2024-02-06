Economy Nairobi gets traffic lights, surveillance cameras for 125 junctions in China deal

City residents wait to cross Mama Ngina Street. Nairobi is set to get new traffic lights and traffic video surveillance cameras on 125 intersections. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By PETER MBURU

More by this Author

Nairobi is set to get new traffic lights and traffic video surveillance cameras on 125 intersections in a Chinese-funded programme aimed at boosting safety and smoothening the flow of vehicles and pedestrians.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority(Kura) said the project to be implemented by Chinese contractors will be funded through proceedings of a loan from the Exim Bank of China. The road agency did not provide details on the Chinese loan.

The project will involve the establishment of a traffic management centre and the installation of an advanced traffic management system, traffic signal control, and video surveillance cameras across 125 intersections.

Read: Nairobi junctions to be linked in Sh8.4bn traffic control plan

The project will also see traffic violation detection equipment fitted at the 125 intersections, intelligent checkpoints fixed on 30 sites, traffic guidance systems on 10 sites, and traffic flow collections on 80 sites.

“The scope of works for the project involves the integration of installed systems with other third-party systems, the operation, and maintenance of all ITS equipment from the end of the defects liability period until the end of the contract, and the provision of technical support services for operations, capacity building and training,” Kura stated.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in December revealed plans by the government to install 400-speed surveillance cameras across Nairobi roads.

He said that the government would install the gadgets while implementing the ITS, aiming to introduce instant fines for motorists and pedestrians breaking the law.

“We are planning to install speed cameras across the country. We are also planning to install cameras in 421 junctions in Nairobi and enforce what is called an intelligent traffic system. Already, we have a pilot project going on, cameras are there at the Southern bypass, Thika Road, Waiyaki Way, and Kinungi,” the CS said.

Nairobi continues to experience traffic gridlock on some key roads—a situation partly linked to rogue drivers and dysfunctional traffic management systems.

→ [email protected]