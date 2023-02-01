Economy NSSF to kick off hiring of new boss in a week

The NSSF building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) will start the recruitment process of a new managing trustee in the next seven days as it moves to fill the corner office of the cash-rich state corporation.

The fund’s board chairman Anthony Munyiri told the Business Daily on Wednesday that calls for applications for the position will be out in a week’s time, adding that suitable candidates from within and outside NSSF are encouraged to apply.

The position fell vacant following the exit of Anthony Omerikwa who left the position last year after serving his single three-year term.

The board of NSSF then named David Mwangangi, an insider, to head the organisation in an acting capacity effective November 2022.

Dr Omerikwa had held the position in an acting capacity for four years until November 22, 2019, when he was appointed substantively.

He led the organisation for a relatively longer period compared to his predecessors who had left in quick succession.

“The board has approved a plan by NSSF to appoint a substantive managing trustee. We are expected to put up an advertisement in the local dailies in the next seven days so that suitable candidates can apply,” said Mr Munyiri.

The board is planning to get Mr Omerikwa’s replacement at a time NSSF has seen a high turnover of managing trustees, each leaving under a cloud of scandal.

Since 2002, over 10 managing trustees have been shown the door on allegations of impropriety.

Among those who have served in the position in the last few years include Ms Rachel Lumbasyo, Mr Naftali Mogere, Mr Ben Mtuweta, Mr Jos Konzolo and Mr Samuel Muindi.

Others are Mr Tom Odongo, Mr Alex Kazongo, Mr David Masika, Mr Fred Rabongo, Mr James Akoya.

