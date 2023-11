Economy Olkaria hitch plunges Kenya into fifth blackout in 3 years

Kenya Power Managing Director Joseph Siror when he appeared before the Senate Energy Committee at Parliament Buildings Nairobi on October 17, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

A transmission hitch at two of Kenya’s major generation stations has been blamed for plunging the country into its fifth nationwide blackout in under three years, raising concerns about the reliability of the country’s national grid in the wake of El Nino.

