Outgoing ministers, PSs barred from foreign travel

By KABUI MWANGI

Outgoing Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries have been barred from travelling abroad, hiring and making transfers ahead of appointments by President William Ruto.

In a circular issued by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, the transition from the fourth to the fifth administration has confined cabinet members’ functions to general management and stewardship.

Mr Kinyua said during the course of the ongoing transition the current ministers cannot travel abroad unless approved by President Ruto or make any redeployments or appointments.

“In the intervening period, and in fidelity with our growing constitutional tradition attendant to a transition from one administration to another, we wish to underscore that ministerial actions during the transition are limited to general administration and stewardship over the ministerial portfolio,” said Kinyua.

The circular further directs ministries and State agencies not to make any new policy announcements unless approved by the President. The Cabinet chiefs have also been restricted from making payments in excess of Sh50 million without prior authorisation and verification from the National Treasury.

Mr Kinyua says the transition phase will come to a close when Cabinet nominations and those of top executive ranks are complete.

“It is, therefore, reiterated that the tenure of Cabinet secretaries and Principal Secretaries currently in office will only lapse on appointment and swearing-in of a successor Cabinet secretary or Principal Secretary as the case may be by the Head of State and Government; or upon a reorganization of Government by H. Excellency the President that affects a particular docket,” the circular reads.

President William Ruto is expected to finalise naming of his Cabinet after returning from the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Public Service Commission has extended the deadline for application of Principal Secretaries positions up to next Tuesday.

