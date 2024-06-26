Parliament out of bounds after deadly Tuesday raid

Access to Parliament has been heavily restricted following Tuesday’s deadly clashes between security agencies and protestors opposed to the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

Members of the media and the public were locked out of the precincts of Parliament as both Houses conducted their business during the morning and afternoon sessions on Wednesday.

Traditionally, accredited media professionals and the general public are allowed entry into the National Assembly and the Senate to cover the proceedings or observe.

“The media is not allowed into Parliament today (Wednesday) until further notice. The place is out of bounds to the media and the public,” a parliamentary orderly manning the entrance of Parliament told this writer.

“You will have to wait for communication. But for now, we have been directed not to allow the media or any member of the public to access Parliament.”

Journalists could not access the Media Centre after entry was limited.

The decision to kick out journalists from the Media Centre in Parliament Buildings on Wednesday featured at a meeting of the House Business Committee (HBC) on Tuesday evening.

Article 118(1) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 requires that Parliament openly conduct its business, and its sittings and those of its committees shall be open to the public, and facilitate public participation and involvement in the legislative and other business of Parliament and its committees.

The Supreme law further stipulates that Parliament may not exclude the public, or any media, from any sitting unless in exceptional circumstances the relevant speaker has determined that there are justifiable reasons for the exclusion.

There was tight security in and around Parliament with police vehicles barricading roads leading to the August House.

Youthful demonstrators on Tuesday stormed Parliament to protest against tax proposals contained in the contentious Finance Bill 2024, which was later shelved by the President even after parliamentary approval.

In a protest dubbed Occupy Parliament demonstrators gained entry into the Senate and National Assembly chambers sending MPs scampering for their safety.

The protesters have targeted about 204 MPs who voted to endorse the Finance Bill, 2024 through its second reading.

The Bill, which sought to impose more taxes sailed through its Third Reading that was hurried on Tuesday morning before protesters invaded Parliament.

Some of the controversial clauses of the Bill include proposals to impose a 16 percent value-added tax (VAT) on bread, edible oils, renewable energy solutions, motor vehicle tax, excise duty on financial services, and the eco-levy.

A cross-section of Kenyans and business leaders have strongly opposed the introduction of punitive taxes.

The stakeholders particularly opposed the 25 percent excise duty on both crude and refined vegetable oils arguing it will push the cost of these essential commodities out of reach for ordinary Kenyans.

They demanded the rejection of the Treasury proposal to impose 16 percent VAT on financial services and an increase of excise duty on financial services from the current 15 percent to 20 percent.

They also opposed the imposition of 16 percent VAT on forex transactions and processing of cheques as well as a 10 to 20 percent increase in the cost of M-Pesa and money transfer charges.

The industry players opposed a proposal to impose an annual 2.5 percent motor vehicle tax based on the value of the vehicle and the eco levy of Sh150 per kilogramme on all articles of plastic packaging materials.

The House on Tuesday altered the calendar of the House to allow MPs to proceed on recess, ostensibly to cool the anger generated by the Finance Bill protests.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah made a surprise procedural motion to force MPs into a recess that starts on Friday, June 28 to July 23, 2024.

“This time, this short recess will allow many of our members…as you are aware, honourable speaker, with the budget-related business, our National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NGCDF) kitty has been enhanced, members will be required to go back and participate in the proposals,” Mr Ichung’wah said.