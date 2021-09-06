Economy Parliament probes US firm’s power tariff deal

Steam pipes at the geothermal wells in Olkaria KENGEN power stations, Naivasha, Nakuru County on June 2020. FILE PHOTO | NMG

In regulatory filings with the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), Ormat said Kenyan MPs have asked for details of their operations at Olkaria.

US energy firm Ormat Technologies is cooperating in a parliamentary investigation into private contractor deals with Kenya Power.

In regulatory filings with the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), Ormat said Kenyan MPs have asked for details of their operations at Olkaria and agreements with the monopoly electricity supplier.

Ormat said the letter was sent in July after President Uhuru Kenyatta launched a task force chaired by investment banker John Ngumi to review the expensive Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) entered into between various Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and Kenya Power, including Ormat's for the Olkaria complex.

“Ormat received a letter from the Kenya National Assembly with a request to respond to various questions and to provide materials regarding our Olkaria complex operations and its PPA.

Ormat is engaged in conversations with the Kenya National Assembly to respond to their requests,” the US firm said in the fillings.

Recent losses at Kenya Power and expensive electricity bills to consumers have shifted focus to lucrative deals signed between Kenya Power and IPPs.

The expensive deals denominated in dollars were signed when Kenya was facing electricity shortages due to reliance on hydroelectric power and have continued to be renewed even when the country established cheaper wind and geothermal power.

The nature of the deals has made the IPPs a significant source of Kenya Power’s revenues despite the utility firm raking in losses.

Ormat operates within the Olkaria III complex where it outputs 150 megawatt of geothermal power.

The firm disclosed that in the six months to June its international electricity operations accounted for 34 percent of its revenues with a substantial portion coming from Kenya, suggesting that Kenya is the firm’s most lucrative single market.

In the filing, Ormat said even though it had production disruptions at the Olkaria complex, shareholder interest was protected by the Kenya Power agreements from variation in electricity generation due to fixed payments.

“The company continued to experience certain curtailments in the first and second quarters of 2021 by KPLC in the Olkaria complex.

The impact of the curtailments is limited as the structure of the PPA secures the vast majority of the company's revenues with fixed capacity payments unrelated to the electricity actually generated,” the firm said.

Ormat said that although Kenya Power was 77 days late in making payments, it was confident that the Kenyan firm will clear the receivable since the agreements also contain a support letter from the government that covers certain cases of Kenya Power non-payment (such as were caused by government actions and or political events).

“The company has historically been able to collect on substantially all of its receivable balances. As of June 30, 2021, the amount overdue from KPLC in Kenya was $43.5 million (Sh4.7 billion) of which $13.2 million (Sh1.4 billion) was paid during July 2021.