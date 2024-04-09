Pastoralists earn Sh1.7bn from carbon credits in three years

DNLAKEOLBOLOSAT1303a

A herder looks for livestock as they graze.

Photo credit: File photo | Nation Media Group
Profile Photo

By  Mwangi Ndirangu

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Pastoralists in northern Kenya have earned a total of Sh1.7 billion from carbon credits in the last three years through the conservation of rangelands.

Modified grazing practices which include rotational grazing and pasture reseeding on degraded rangelands, livestock keepers in Laikipia, Isiolo, Marsabit and Samburu counties increase grass cover, enabling capturing of more atmospheric carbon to be stored in the soil.

Read: Laikipia conservation groups bag Sh108m from carbon trade

Related

The soil carbon removal has been embraced by 14 community conservancies in the four counties where the Northern Kenya Rangeland Carbon Project (NKRCP), an initiative of the Northern Rangeland Trust (NRT) is being implemented.

Each of the 14 participating conservancies received $324,000 (Sh42 million) in 2022 and 2023 with the latest disbursement totalling Sh379 million for this year expected to hit their bank accounts this week.

Rangelands and Carbon Programme Manager at NRT Mohamed Shibia says it’s the first such project in the world focusing on soil carbon removals through sustainable grazing management. The project aims at mitigating the adverse effects of climate change-global warming through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

“NKRCP is on course towards its inspiring target of removing up to 50 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the ecosystem in the next 30 years. This project operates across 4.7 million acres and involves community conservancies of Biliqo Bulesa, Il Ngwesi, Kalama, Leparua, Lekurruki and Meibae. Others are Melako, Naibunga, Nakuprat-Gotu, Namunyak, Nasuluu, Ol Donyiro, Sera, and Westgate," said Shiba.

Read: Kenya's plan to unlock carbon credit market

Carbon is sold as offsets on the global carbon market to earn local communities’ sustainable income, support the conservation of vulnerable landscapes, protect endangered wildlife and address climate change.

Money from the sale goes to the community which decides the project to implement with the funding.

[email protected]

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Latest

  1. Own generation up 60pc as more firms dump Kenya Power

  2. How county workers ended up with Sh100 pay

  3. Sh653m NSSF's idle fees returns to haunt Chinese firm

In the headlines

View All