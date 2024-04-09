Pastoralists earn Sh1.7bn from carbon credits in three years

Pastoralists in northern Kenya have earned a total of Sh1.7 billion from carbon credits in the last three years through the conservation of rangelands.

Modified grazing practices which include rotational grazing and pasture reseeding on degraded rangelands, livestock keepers in Laikipia, Isiolo, Marsabit and Samburu counties increase grass cover, enabling capturing of more atmospheric carbon to be stored in the soil.

The soil carbon removal has been embraced by 14 community conservancies in the four counties where the Northern Kenya Rangeland Carbon Project (NKRCP), an initiative of the Northern Rangeland Trust (NRT) is being implemented.

Each of the 14 participating conservancies received $324,000 (Sh42 million) in 2022 and 2023 with the latest disbursement totalling Sh379 million for this year expected to hit their bank accounts this week.

Rangelands and Carbon Programme Manager at NRT Mohamed Shibia says it’s the first such project in the world focusing on soil carbon removals through sustainable grazing management. The project aims at mitigating the adverse effects of climate change-global warming through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

“NKRCP is on course towards its inspiring target of removing up to 50 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the ecosystem in the next 30 years. This project operates across 4.7 million acres and involves community conservancies of Biliqo Bulesa, Il Ngwesi, Kalama, Leparua, Lekurruki and Meibae. Others are Melako, Naibunga, Nakuprat-Gotu, Namunyak, Nasuluu, Ol Donyiro, Sera, and Westgate," said Shiba.

Carbon is sold as offsets on the global carbon market to earn local communities’ sustainable income, support the conservation of vulnerable landscapes, protect endangered wildlife and address climate change.