Pesticides costs to rise under VAT proposals

The cost of pesticides will rise in the new fiscal year if Parliament passes the Treasury proposals targeting additional revenues.
Through the draft Finance Bill, 2024, the Treasury has proposed the removal of agricultural pest control products from the list of zero-rated products and putting them on the list of value-added tax (VAT) exempt goods instead.
This means that sellers of pesticides will no longer claim input VAT on their sales, thereby increasing the cost of the products. This will in turn reduce the burden of input VAT claims on the Kenya Revenue Authority.